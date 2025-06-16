Appeal for 14-year-old Galway boy missing since last Tuesday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a 14-year-old boy missing from the Galway area.

Tyler Berry was last seen in the Shop Street area of the city at approximately 3:50p.m last Tuesday.

He’s described as having brown, short hair, is approx. 5’7’’ in height and is of a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a black & grey matching tracksuit with hood, a grey North face sleeveless jacket and black Nike runners.

Gardaí are very concerned for Tyler’s welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000