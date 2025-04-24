  • Services

Appeal for 14 year-old boy missing from Claregalway

Appeal for 14 year-old boy missing from Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appeal for help in finding a 14 year-old boy missing from Claregalway

Tyler Berry has been missing since Monday

He was last seen at approximately 8.40pm in the Claregalway area.

Tyler is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches in height, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Tyler’s well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 53 8000, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

