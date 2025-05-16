Appeal as Ahascragh and Inis Oirr water supplies in "Drought status"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann appeals to the public in Galway to help reduce water use as warm sunny weather looks set to stay

Water supplies in Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Gort, Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Glenamaddy, Ballygar, Ballymoe and Inis Oírr are under pressure due to increasing demand and dwindling raw water resources

Uisce Éireann is appealing to everyone to be mindful of their use of water as the warm dry spell looks set to continue through the weekend and into next week.

This appeal comes as over 20 supplies around the country are officially in drought status, including Ahascragh and Inis Óirr in Galway. Nighttime restrictions remain in effect on Inis Oírr in order to protect daytime supply.

A further six schemes in East Galway are at drought potential status. These are Ballinasloe, Gort, Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Glenamaddy, Ballygar and Ballymoe.

Schemes in counties Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Clare, Galway, Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Carlow, Waterford and Wexford are officially in drought status. Three Water Conservation Orders remain in effect on supplies in Mullingar, Co Westmeath; Milford, Co Donegal; and Kells-Oldcastle, Co Meath.

Uisce Éireann is monitoring all supplies closely and taking measures to maintain normal supplies through interventions such as augmenting and enhancing intake sources, tankering to reservoirs, nighttime restrictions and pressure management.

Ger Greally, Uisce Éireann Water Operations Manager, said that while the current sunny spell is very welcome, it has led to an increase in use of water across the country.

“Levels in many water sources are significantly lower than normal for this time of year following a drier-than-average autumn, winter and spring. On top of this, the recent spell of warm weather has led to an increase in demand across many of our supplies, putting further pressure on the network and reservoirs,” said Ger.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect and maintain supplies as we go through the summer but we’re also asking the public for their help by doing what they can to reduce their use. If everyone takes a few simple steps to reduce the volume used around the home and garden we can make our water go further and help maintain normal supplies.”

By taking some simple steps to conserve water at home, in the garden and at work, people can play their part in protecting local water supplies for themselves and their neighbours.

These include:

Leave the hose and power washer in the shed and use a watering can for the garden. Running a hose for one hour uses the same amount of water as a family need for a full day.

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose or powerwasher.

Don’t let the tap run: Brushing your teeth with the tap running can use up to a staggering 6 litres per minute. Brushing your teeth with the tap off will use a more modest 1 litre of water

Shower vs. Bath: The average bath uses 80 litres of water compared to an average shower using 49 litres in seven minutes. Switch your bath to a shower for a massive water saving

Less time: With the average shower using 7 litres of water per minute by turning your five minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to 7 litres of water per day!

Fully loaded: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machines are fully loaded. A modern washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water per cycle while a dishwasher uses 20 litres. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water but you will also reduce your energy bills

To help people learn more about saving water Uisce Éireann has developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The calculator is available at www.water.ie/calculator where there are also lots of useful water saving tips.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie