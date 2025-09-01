Appeal against the recent go ahead for Aldi supermarket in Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála against the recent go ahead for an Aldi supermarket in Spiddal.

The new shop would be close to the craft village development, to the north-east of the village centre.

There was considerable local objections to these plans – and one key issue is the impact on the scenic landscape and seafront.

Another common point is the potential impact on local businesses, which some described as struggling – as well as how it would affect traffic in the area.

Many questioned if it’s needed at all, given the small population of Spiddal and the multiple supermarkets within a relatively small distance.

Galway County Council gave the green light in July, with 30 conditions attached.

A group of local residents have now taken an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála – and it’s unlikely a decision will be made by the end of the year.

323407