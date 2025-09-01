  • Services

Services

Appeal against the recent go ahead for Aldi supermarket in Spiddal

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Appeal against the recent go ahead for Aldi supermarket in Spiddal
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála against the recent go ahead for an Aldi supermarket in Spiddal.

The new shop would be close to the craft village development, to the north-east of the village centre.

There was considerable local objections to these plans – and one key issue is the impact on the scenic landscape and seafront.

Another common point is the potential impact on local businesses, which some described as struggling – as well as how it would affect traffic in the area.

Many questioned if it’s needed at all, given the small population of Spiddal and the multiple supermarkets within a relatively small distance.

Galway County Council gave the green light in July, with 30 conditions attached.

A group of local residents have now taken an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála – and it’s unlikely a decision will be made by the end of the year.

323407

More like this:
no_space
Night-time water restrictions lifted on Inis Oírr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe night-time water restrictions on Inis Oírr have b...

no_space
IBEC CEO to attend official opening of new western office in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIrish Business and Employers Confederation CEO and Tu...

no_space
City Councillor to raise motion at city council over E-Scooter safety concerns

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway City Councillor is bringing a motion to next...

no_space
Two Galway motorists highlighted for speeding on National Slowdown Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway motorists have been highlighted for speedi...

no_space
Prospect of Convention Centre on City Hall Site floated by Deputy Mayor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for a state-of-the-art convention cent...

no_space
Junior Enterprise Minister to visit Galway Port and meet Chamber tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employmen...

no_space
Local TD demands Central Bank end facilitation of Israeli "war bond" sales

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Central Bank's controversial facilitation of the ...

no_space
Local TD calls out proposers of major solar farm near Monivea over lack of consultation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD Albert Dolan has called out the propos...

no_space
Palace Grounds Playground Tuam temporarily closed for works

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Palace Grounds Playground in Tuam will be tempora...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up