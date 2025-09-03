Appeal against approval of medical centre in former Oranmore bowling alley

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been lodged against the approval of planning permission for a major medical centre in Oranmore.

The centre would be based at a former bowling alley and arcade, beside the IMC Cinema.

In recent years, plans were at an advanced stage to transform the space into a large-scale office development.

But they were ultimately shelved and developer Pinnacle Real Estate Limited last month secured permission for a significant medical centre.

It’ll span four floors with a wide range of consulting, diagnostic and treatment suites, with a total floor space of 6,342sqm.

But an appeal’s been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála by two local businesses.

Both take issue with the design of the centre and how it overlooks their premises, and how it might impact on their operations and future expansion.

A decision is due by the end of the year.

