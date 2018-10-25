Apartment living close to the city’s most scenic locations

O’Donnellan and Joyce are handling the sale of a stunning two-bed first floor apartment located in the The Claddagh.

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a fabulous apartment which close to the the heart of Galway City and one of Galway’s oldest and most established residential locations.

The property is just two-minute walk from some of the most scenic parts of Galway such as Nimmo’s Pier, the Long Walk and Salthill Promenade.

No 4 Fairhill Court is situated on the Upper Fairhill Road in a modern apartment complex that was constructed in 2007 to the highest of standards. The property is presented and maintained in absolute showhouse condition with careful attention to detail.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway containing a good amount of storage and a utility press which is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer. There is a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, with semi solid flooring. The kitchen is well equipped with an array of storage and integrated appliances. There is also a private balcony.

The sleeping accommodation comprises two double bedrooms with (master en suite), both bedrooms contain built-in wardrobes and carpeted flooring. The beautifully-appointed main bathroom features tiling and a jacuzzi bath.

Externally, the development has well maintained communal spaces and comes with two parking spaces included.

Selling agent Alan McKenna said: “The property would prove to be the ideal owner occupier residence, holiday home or alternatively a gilt-edged investment property due to its close proximity to Galway city centre, NUIG, UHG, as well as a host of shops and restaurants.

“The property also allows for ease of access to any part of the city or county via an excellent road, rail and public transport system.”

■ The asking price is €320,000. The BER Rating is B3. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers on 091 564212 or visit odj.ie

