Anticipation builds for 13 Galway schools ahead of Young Scientist winner announcement

Anticipation is now building for the 13 Galway schools awaiting the announcement of this year’s BT Young Scientist winner.

All prizes for the 60th edition of the annual competition will be announced from 5:30pm this evening at a special awards ceremony.





Coláiste Muire Mathair have eight projects in the running, while Presentation College Headford have five.

Both Colaiste Naomh Eoin and Jesus & Mary Secondary School have three each, and Dominican have two.

Meanwhile, these eight schools have one project each in the running:

Dunmore Community School, Coláiste Iognáid, Galway Educate Together, Glenamaddy Community School, Gort Community School, High Cross College Tuam, Presentation College Athenry and St Joseph’s College.

