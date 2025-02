This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new anti-social behavior taskforce is to be established in Ballinasloe.

The taskforce is being set up by Galway County Council working with Gardaí and local stakeholders.

Councillor Alan Harney says it’s unacceptable that some people are essentially “getting away” with the same behaviors in the same locations time after time.

Fine Gael Councillor Harney says a huge aspect of efforts to combat anti-social behavior will be the rollout of CCTV.