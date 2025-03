This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A march taking place in Galway in the next hour (2pm) will call on the City Council to be proactive in challenging racism and discrimination.

The anti-racism ‘March to the Arch’ is organised by Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination

The march starts at 2 and goes from Galway Cathedral, followed by a rally at the Spanish Arch.

Nora Corcoran of Galway Traveller Movement told Sally Ann Barrett a broad approach is needed to tackle the issue