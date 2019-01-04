Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anti-abortion activists have been protesting outside a GP clinic in the city, days after the legislation came into effect.
A number of people stood outside Galvia West Medical Centre in Westside holding anti-abortion signs yesterday.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
Anti-abortion protestors picket outside city medical centre
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anti-abortion activists have been protesting outside a GP clinic in the city, days after the legislation came into effect.