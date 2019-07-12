Another night to forget as home fans turn on United

Galway United 0

Shelbourne 3

THE Galway United players were booed-off at half-time at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night after a poor 45-minute performance which saw them trail 3-0 at the break – and lucky not to be further behind.

The performance levels did improve in the second-half, but it would have been difficult to have been much worse as Shelbourne strolled to as easy a win as they will have all season.

It was at times an appalling performance from United, who couldn’t even get the basics right, with players often struggling to control the ball or pick out a team mate with a short pass.

They struggled all over the pitch, with only Conor Melody and Donal Higgins – and, to a lesser extent, Ivan Gamarra – of the outfield players able to hold their heads up.

Centre-backs Stephen Walsh and Cian Murphy looked uncomfortable on the ball; Chris Horgan and Marc Ludden rarely got forward from full-back, whether by collective design or individual choice; Dara Costelloe offered little wide on the left and was hauled off at half-time; Wilson Waweru had minimal impact; and Conor Barry isn’t even a shadow of a shadow of the player he was last year.

The defending, particularly at set-pieces, was poor, with Shels players often left unmarked – James English was left all alone to tap home his side’s third goal – and a side completely shorn of confidence is now just stumbling towards the end of the season.

People can blame the manager, but he is not on the pitch looking to play a pass or move into space or control the football. And on the evidence of the first 45 minutes, the players couldn’t be accused of any of that either.

The tone set after just 66 seconds when United fell behind. Lorcan Fitzgerald hoofed a clearance to half-way which Murphy let bounce behind him and while Walsh tried to tidy up, his attempted back pass to Kevin Horgan was woefully underhit.

