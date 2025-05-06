  • Services

Annual sheep information open day returns to Athenry

Annual sheep information open day returns to Athenry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Teagasc’s annual sheep information open day is returning to Athenry next month

There will be a wide range of information on topics such as breeding and genetics, grassland and forages, nutrition and organic farming

There’ll also be family friendly activities, such as sheep dog training, quad safety demonstrations, cooking demonstrations and childrens’ entertainment.

Teagasc Sheep Research Enterprise Leader Philip Creighton says there’s a great variety of activities on offer

