The annual public meeting of the County Galway Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week

The meeting will take place in Loughrea on Monday evening (Nov 6)





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The venue is the Meadow Court Hotel and the meeting starts at 7pm

The post Annual public meeting of County Galway Policing Committee to take place next week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.