Annual lease proposal of Galway Airport renews debate over its use

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The annual proposal to lease the Galway Airport site to the Galway Flying Club has once again re-ignited the debate on its use.

Councillors agreed to support the year-long lease, beginning on December 23rd, at a monthly rental cost of just shy of €11,000.

This sparked a renewed discussion of the site, with councillors calling for the County Council to buyout the City Council, as it currently is jointly owned by both local authorities.

The debate also called for clarity on the expressions of interest received for the site, and on what the future holds for it.

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner feels the dual-ownership is allowing the situation to fall between two stools and stagger progress

