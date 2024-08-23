Annual Féile na bhFlaitheartach to get underway on Inis Mór

The annual Féile na bhFlaitheartach summer festival gets underway on Inis Mór tomorrow.

Now in its 12th year, it focuses on the writings and lives of brothers Liam and Tom O’ Flaherty, natives of the island.





Planned events include stage and musical performances, bilingual readings, and a series of talks.

Organiser Éamon Ó Ciosáin says they’re always keen to get the young people of the island involved.

