Annual Children’s Remembrance Mass to take place this Sunday in Westside

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Annual Children’s Remembrance Mass is to take place this Sunday in Westside at the Church of the Sacred Heart.

The Remembrance Day Committee at UHG is inviting parents and their families who have experienced the death of a child before birth, shortly after birth or at a later stage to remember them in the special Mass.

It’s the 29th Remembrance Mass and the guest speaker this year is Dave Cribbin, a member of the pastoral care team at Galway hospice.

Anyone planning to attend the Mass at 2.30 this Sunday is asked to contact committee member Anne McKeown in advance.

The Books of Remembrance will be available to view after Mass along with the opportunity to come together and share memories over refreshments.

 

