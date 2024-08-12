Anne Rabbitte “tried her damnedest” to secure public meeting with developer of controversial power generator in Portumna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says she “tried her damnedest” to secure a public meeting with the developer of a controversial power generator in Portumna.
It’s after the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group issued an open letter last week – calling on her to step up or resign.
It claimed she’s failed to show her committment to the best interests of the local community.
The open letter contains a number of allegations – which Minister Rabbitte has described as “disappointing” to Galway Talks.
Fianna Fail Minister Rabbitte addressed each claim with John Morley – and you can listen back on the Galway Bay FM website.
But Minister Rabbitte told John she did everything she could to secure a public meeting with the developer.
