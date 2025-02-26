Anne Rabbitte tells Seanad huge demand from parents for more online safety programmes in schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s huge demand from concerned parents for more online safety programmes in schools.

That’s according to Senator Anne Rabbitte who says there is a substantial paragraph on digital safety for young people in the Programme for Government.

She’s told the Seanad that a discussion should take place between the Departments of Health and Education on how new programmes can be funded and rolled out.

Fianna Fail Senator Rabbitte says a recent meeting in Clarinbridge showed there’s huge demand.