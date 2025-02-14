Anne Rabbitte suggests Junior Minister position may have played role in failure to keep Dáil seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Senator Anne Rabbitte has suggested that her position as Junior Minister may have played a role in her failure to retain her Dáil seat.

Former Minister Rabbitte served two terms as a Galway East TD, but fell considerably short in last November’s General Election.

In her last term, she served as Minister of State for Disabilities.

And speaking in the Seanad, Fianna Fail Senator Rabbitte suggested there could be a link between that position and her losing her seat.