Anne Rabbitte says "let there be no doubt" she will run in next General Election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Senator Anne Rabbitte says there is “no doubt” she will run in the next General Election.

Fianna Fail Senator Rabbitte served two terms as a Galway East TD between 2016 and 2024, but fell considerably short in the General Election last November.

She then ran in the recent Seanad elections but failed to secure a seat, and was then selected as one of the Taoiseach’s nominees.

Senator Rabbitte was asked by John Morley what she makes of commentary that the Seanad is just a “holding pen” until the next elections.

Photo – Oireachtas