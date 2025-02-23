Annaghdown’s Intermediate Footballers celebrate their All-Ireland journey

Annaghdown LGFA held their Awards Night in the Galway Bay Hotel recently, to mark the end of a memorable year.

Pride of place went to the club’s Intermediate ladies were awarded with their County, Connacht and All-Ireland finalist medals.

The Galway champions defeated Sligo’s Drumcliffe-Rosses Point 1-10 to 1-5 in the Connacht Final, before overcoming Dunedin Connollys in Scotland in their quarter-final and then defeating O’Donovan Rossa of Cork 1-12 to 1-9 in the All-Ireland semi-final.

But there was heartbreak in the final when Bennekerry/Tinryland made Carlow history with a 2-10 to 1-7 win at Croke Park.

The medals were presented by Galway and Annaghdown legend Fiona Wynne, who has of course also played International Rules for Ireland.

MC on the night was Aiden Connaughton.

Pictured: The Annaghdown Intermediate Team…Galway and Connacht champions and All-Ireland Finalists. Photo: Louise O’Boyle