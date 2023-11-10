An Annaghdown man has been honoured with a National Certificate of Bravery by the Ceann Comhairle at a special ceremony in Dublin.

It’s part of the National Bravery Awards that are held annually to allow for State recognition of exceptional acts of Bravery.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Joseph Cahill, who lives in Ballybane in the city, was nominated for helping his neighbours escape a house fire in the early hours of January 12th this year.

Joseph says he didn’t think twice about helping out when he realised what was happening that morning:

The post Annaghdown man honoured with National Certificate of Bravery appeared first on Galway Bay FM.