Annaghdown ladies bid to create history at Croke Park

By DARREN KELLY

ANNAGHDOWN get the Galway road show up and running on Saturday when they battle Carlow’s Bennekerry/Tinryland in the All-Ireland club intermediate ladies football final (Croke Park, 3pm).

A competition that started 25 years ago when Kilkerrin-Clonberne claimed honours in 1999, Annaghdown finally get a title shot in GAA headquarters following their own All-Ireland success against Armagh’s Shane O’Neill’s at Parnell Park in 2016.

And while maroon and white supporters will be wishing success to all four camogie and ladies football teams representing the county this weekend, those donning those colours in the north Galway parish know their club stand just 60 minutes away from creating history.

No club has ever won the All-Ireland intermediate ladies football championship twice! Only St. Sylvester’s (Dublin) and Cahir (Tipperary) have played in two previous finals, sharing one title between them.

Galway’s final record is superb with St. Brendan’s (2001) and Claregalway (2013) also winners Only Clonbur (2014) didn’t win the big prize. But Annaghdown will be the first to claim intermediate honours twice if they overcome the Carlow and Leinster champions.

And while Annaghdown may start as favourites, nothing can be taken for granted. Carlow have struggled in inter-county football but are notable for club competitiveness.

Eire Óg lost All-Ireland senior finals in 1993 and 1996 but won five Leinster crowns, while O’Hanrahan’s also took provincial honours in 2000. But this is the first time a women’s team has reached a national decider.

But Bennekerry/Tinryland possess one of the country’s best players in Cliodhna Ní Shé, The 24-year-old forward won the inaugural inter county golden boot in 2021, scoring 9-19 for Carlow. And she kicked 0-4 in Carlow’s Division 4 League Final win over Limerick earlier this year.

Goal scorer Maeve O’Neill and player of the match Ruth Bermingham were other instrumental figures that day who’ll also line out in Saturday’s final. Midfielder Elaine Ware is a cousin of Connacht Rugby’s Cian Prendergast.

Pictured: Annaghdown’s Rebecca Fahy in action against Fionnuala O’Driscoll of O’Donovan Rossa during the All-Ireland Club ladies football intermediate semi-final. The Galway champions head to Croke Park on Saturday to contest the All-Ireland Final.