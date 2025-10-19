Animals abused by youths on Galway train

Irish Rail is carrying out a full investigation into reports that a group of unaccompanied youths tortured a number of pet animals – including chickens, cats and birds – after they boarded a train at Ballinasloe during the recent Fair.

In a statement, Irish Rail has apologised to customers ‘who experienced any distress during their journey’ on the 5pm Galway to Heuston service last Sunday 2 weeks, and confirmed that it is conducting an inquiry.

“At Ballinasloe, a significant number of customers boarded the train. A number of unaccompanied minors were amongst those who boarded, and it appears many had bought small chickens and other small birds at an event in the town,” the company confirmed in a statement.

“Security was on board the train, there were a number of reports of anti-social behaviour amongst both adults (primarily drinking) and children, and security attended a number of these throughout the journey.

“Specifically, a customer contacted an off-duty staff member they knew personally by phone alleging that there was mistreatment of animals on board by one group – the staff member alerted our central control who in turn alerted security on board.

“Security went through the train at Tullamore to address this,” they added.

But it is understood that the group of up to 20 youths – reportedly aged from around ten to 14 – still proceeded to the end of the line in Heuston Station.

The animals were reportedly kicked, burned, and confined in cardboard boxes during the journey, causing serious upset for other passengers on the train.

The incident has led Galway East Deputy Pete Roche to demand answers from the rail company – and to scrutinise the transportation of animals on their services to Galway.

Deputy Roche said that the mistreatment of animals was not acceptable in any environment.

He told the Connacht Tribune that those responsible should be prosecuted and he has now requested that CCTV footage, if available, should be provided for the authorities.

“From what I understand, the actions of those responsible is reprehensible and an investigation has to take place. Video evidence is crucial in this matter,” Deputy Roche added.

Deputy Roche said that he travels along this route on a regular basis and doesn’t encounter animals.

But he stated that any animals should be caged and that they do not have any engagement with other passengers. “It is simply not the environment,” he added.

Pictured: Deputy Pete Roche…seeking answers.