Angry residents install their own speed bumps

There were mixed views among councillors about the appearance of a homemade speed bump near Kilmeen Cross, where residents have been campaigning for safety measures at what they claim is one of the most dangerous junctions in Ireland.

Cllr Ivan Canning (FF) raised the issue of the “speed ramp” on the Loughrea Road, saying “people power” was certainly getting things done.

“Well done on what ye did out there, whether it was right or wrong”.

His fellow party man Cllr Shane Donnellan disagreed, saying he had travelled on the road on the way to a GAA match.

“To be honest, most people didn’t know it was a speed ramp. It looked like some sort of obstacle on the left-hand side and to be honest it nearly caused a crash. I’d be very concerned about that.

“There was someone slowing down and no one could see why. There were ten cars in a row travelling behind each other in a 80kph zone which had slowed down to 10kph in a short space. I found it very dangerous.

“Obviously there was no signage. I don’t know who did it and why it happened.”

The meeting was told by Council staff that somebody “took it upon themselves to paint red triangles on it so for all the world it looks like a speed ramp”.

Rather than a ramp, there was a natural depression on the road caused by the surface drying out and shrinking.

As there was resurfacing works to begin at the junction, the Council was waiting for the project to begin and do it altogether.

“The resurfacing won’t take place until the full realignment,” explained one of the engineers.

Director of service for the environment and emergency services in Galway County Council Jim Cullen said that work to be funded by the TII (Transportation Infrastructure Ireland) was imminent.

Cllr Michael Fahy (Ind) asked if councillors were allowed to put their notice of motion money towards lighting at the junction, which the TII had ruled out installing.

Locals near Kilmeen Cross insist that ten people have died at the junction on the N65 – located at the turn off for Portumna outside Loughrea – with 14 additional serious accidents taking place over the last two decades and another 30 minor crashes occurring that were not recorded or attended by Gardaí or medical services.

They are pushing for lighting at the cross and in the lead-up to the turn off, which has been estimated to cost €70,000.

Mr Cullen said this was not allowed in the rules for this discretionary source of funding for councillors.

