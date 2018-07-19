Angry parents asked to cough up for teacher

Outraged parents at a Galway City school have hit out at a suggestion they should fork out €550 for an extra teacher, amid staff shortages.

This comes as parents at Scoil Bhríde in Menlo were told that fifth and sixth classes at the school are to be merged in September – creating a class of 41 pupils with just one teacher.

And to add to parents’ ire, they were only informed of the move two days before the school term ended in June.

One such parent is Keith Forde who said they had since found out the school would have been aware of the Department of Education and Skills’ allocation in February – but would have known of a shortage as early as last September.

“The letter came home in the kids’ school bags two days before they finished up for the summer – and it wasn’t even signed,” said Mr Forde.

“We’ve actually been talking to other school principals and what they’ve been saying is they probably would have known about this as far back as September.”

Shortly after the move was revealed, parents’ representatives met with the Board of Management and it was suggested it might be possible to appoint an extra teacher – if parents were willing to pay a €550 fee.

The idea was immediately rejected by parents, said Mr Forde, adding that a number of parents are now considering pulling their children out of the school.

“As a group, we thought that was absolutely ridiculous and it was shot down straight away; they were basically saying we would have to employ a teacher ourselves.

“It was a proposal that wasn’t a proposal; they wrote it down on a piece of paper but the class representatives couldn’t bring it with them or couldn’t take a picture of it – you couldn’t make this stuff up,” he added.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune.

