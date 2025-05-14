Anglers had illegal nets on Clare River

Published:
-
-
Author: Declan McGuire
~ 2 minutes read
Officers from Inland Fisheries Ireland secured convictions against two men, based in the Midlands, for the possession of illegal fishing nets and an inflatable boat on Galway’s Clare River.
IFI fisheries officers apprehended Simon Comerzan and Mihai Senchiea, both based in Mullingar, with two monofilament gill nets and the small craft.
The incident occurred on June 15 2024 – at the height of the seasonal salmon run in the region’s rivers.
Comerzan and Senchiea were prosecuted for the possession of illegal nets, and the use of a boat in the commission of an offence. Each was ordered to pay €750 in fines and pay €400 in legal costs to IFI.
Galway District Court was told last month that officers from IFI’s Galway district were carrying out a boat patrol when they encountered both men.
“Illegal nets can pose a serious threat to fish populations, such as protected Atlantic salmon, as they return along rivers to spawn,” said Dr Rachel Cooper, IFI’s regional director in Galway.
“This successful prosecution is part of IFI’s very determined efforts to protect the State’s rivers, streams, and lakes,” she added.
IFI continues to urge the public to report issues of concern relating to freshwater fish and their habitats to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.
Pictured: The seized nets and boat taken from the Clare River.
