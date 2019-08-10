Anger over Wegians’ plan

Residents in Oranswell have vowed to “go the distance” to block any attempt by Galwegians to construct a new facility in the area – citing serious concerns over accessibility and increased traffic volumes on what is a narrow stretch of road.

Galwegians recently unveiled plans to construct a new rugby grounds on a 22-acre site in Oranswell, Bushypark, following the completion of the sale of their grounds at Glenina on the Dublin Road – with proposals including two full-size pitches, a synthetic pitch, running track and full-size hockey pitch.

However, local residents have reiterated their claim that the area is ill-suited to such a development and is already unable to cope with traffic going to and from Salthill Devon’s base at Drom and Rahoon/Newcastle GAA Club.

Oranswell Residents’ Association member Catherine Sheils said locals were resolute in their opposition to the plans and said that the decision of Galwegians to include a running track and hockey pitch – to be used by Galway City Harriers and Galway Hockey Club – had given rise to additional concern.

“That means that not alone would you have 500-odd members coming up to use the rugby pitches, but you’ll have the members of Galway City Harriers and the Hockey Club on top of that.

“The traffic on this road at the moment is already unsustainable. From a safety point of view, this area is not even remotely suitable [for what Galwegians are proposing],” said Ms Sheils.

Furthermore, she said assertions from Galwegians that the proposed running track and playground would be open to local residents were of little consolation, as there were very few children or young people living on the road.

Residents in the area had already held five meetings to voice their opposition to proposals since it first became apparent that Galwegians were intent on moving there, she said.

In advance of any planning application being submitted, Ms Sheils said well over 90 per cent of residents on the road had given a voluntary financial contribution to enlist the expertise of a planning consultant to begin the process of opposing any proposed development.

