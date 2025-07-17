Anger over unexplained signs at Silverstand banning watersports

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s anger over signs that have appeared at Silverstrand beach near Salthill, banning all watersports.

And the biggest source of frustration at City Hall this week, was the apparently unexplainable nature of the signs.

Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins wanted to know when and why this decision was made, and why councillors didn’t know about it.

And council management were seemingly unable to offer any immediate answers – with the matter set to be explored in more detail at a meeting at City Hall next week.

Councillor Higgins says it’s hard to understand how this could happen with zero consultation with councillors or the community.