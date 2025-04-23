Anger over Google Maps recommending Remore "rat-runs" to avoid morning traffic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s frustration over the fact Google Maps is actively recommending using residential parts of Renmore as a “rat-run” to avoid morning traffic.

For those travelling along Dublin Road at peak times, it will often recommend cutting through Murrough and Renmore Avenues from the ATU Galway Roundabout.

This, it says, can shave between 5 and 10 minutes off the journey time when compared with using the main road.

But local councillor Alan Cheevers says Google Maps should not be promoting residential areas as alternative routes.