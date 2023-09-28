Anger over ‘avoidable’ delays to repair of major water burst in Moylough
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over apparently avoidable delays to repair a major burst watermain in Moylough.
Councillor Michael Connolly says a crew from Irish Water was on-site last night – but was then told to stand down.
He claims another contractor crew was instead earmarked to begin works this morning, with water not set to be restored until later this afternoon.
Councillor Connolly says the original crew have worked in the local area for years.
He told Galway Talks it’s difficult to understand the logic behind what happened last night.
