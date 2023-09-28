  • Services

Services

Anger over ‘avoidable’ delays to repair of major water burst in Moylough

Published:

Anger over ‘avoidable’ delays to repair of major water burst in Moylough
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/z56ys4/ConnollyMoylough.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over apparently avoidable delays to repair a major burst watermain in Moylough.

Councillor Michael Connolly says a crew from Irish Water was on-site last night – but was then told to stand down.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He claims another contractor crew was instead earmarked to begin works this morning, with water not set to be restored until later this afternoon.

Councillor Connolly says the original crew have worked in the local area for years.

He told Galway Talks it’s difficult to understand the logic behind what happened last night.

More like this:
no_space
Claims people of Oranmore being “treated with contempt” over stalled Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The people of Oranmore are being “treated with contempt̶...

no_space
University of Galway launches fourth annual national survey on remote working

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The fourth annual national survey for employees to share experiences arou...

no_space
Clifden RNLI carry out their longest tow in stormy sea rescue

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Clifden RNLI carried out their longest every tow in an overnight sea resc...

no_space
Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city to begin next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city are due to begin next wee...

no_space
Saolta CEO says COVID report is reminder that vaccines make a difference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Chief says a report into the COVID-19 Vaccination progr...

no_space
Galway tech hub launches new international Scale-Up programme

Galway  Bay fm newsroom – Galway based tech hub Platform 94 has launched its International ...

no_space
Students brave Storm Agnes to camp out in Eyre Square to highlight housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom-  A group of 12 University of Galway students braved the elements and camp...

no_space
A night for the motors and the fashion

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara It might have seemed like a rather odd locat...

no_space
St James’ in the last eight after hard fought struggle

St James’ 2-6 Milltown 1-6 Gerard Mulreaney at Tuam Stadium DESPITE numerous games falli...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up