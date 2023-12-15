  • Services

Services

Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel

Published:

Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel
Share story:

There’s considerable anger in the Roscahill area this evening amid the sudden news that over 70 refugees are to be housed there next week.

It’s understood residents have already blocked the road leading to the former Ross Lake Hotel.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

While details are not clear at this point, it’s also believed the refugees will be male.

I’ve been speaking to Councillor Noel Thomas in the past few minutes – he says locals are angry at the complete lack of consultation, and feel it’s a completely inappropriate location.

The post Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Pauline O Reilly slams “outrageous” call for “interference” in abortions at Portiuncula

Local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says a call for “interference” in abortions at ...

no_space
Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Ballinasloe in the early hours of th...

no_space
Plans for telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road refused due to conflict with planned city bypass

Plans for a telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road have been refused by An Bord Pleanala. The ne...

no_space
Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen

The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycul...

no_space
Galway’s universities get 2 million euro for world-class research equipment

Galway’s universities are get just over 2 million euro for world-class research equipment ...

no_space
Permission refused for new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

City planners have refused permission for a new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club...

no_space
Mountbellew student’s art exhibition launched at city’s Ceannt Station

An exhibition of paintings by Holy Rosary College student Mary O’Connor has been launched at the ...

no_space
3 million euro extension approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew

A 3 million euro extension has been approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew by Education Min...

no_space
Virtual reality learning system for nursing launched at University of Galway

A virtual reality learning system for nursing education has been launched at University of Galway...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up