Anger grows as meat plants are ‘caught’ on trim

FARMER anger with the meat plants has reached boiling point this week following the revelations that the factories have been breaching regulations on carcase trim.

According to IFA President, Joe Healy, 21 such cases of breaching regulations in relation to the carcase trim were uncovered last year – this meant that farmers would be ‘docked’ in terms of the total carcase weight that they should have been paid for.

What the IFA have described as derisory fines of just €200 per case were imposed on the meat plants for the breach of regulations – now Joe Healy has called for custodial sentences (jail) to be imposed for repeat offenders as well as imposing the maximum €5,000 fine.

From next January, 150 specially trained Dept. of Agriculture officers will be monitoring all of the country’s meat plants in relation to their handling of carcases, how trim is dealt with and the weighing process.

National IFA Livestock Chairman, Angus Woods, said that EU regulations on carcase trim were clear, stating that ‘no fat, muscle or other tissues may be removed from the carcase before weighting, classifying and marking except for cases when veterinary requirements are applied’.

“Now the IFA has secured agreement that Agriculture Officers from the Department will now be supervising carcass trim on behalf of farmers in the meat plants on an ongoing constant basis.

