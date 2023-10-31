Frustration and anger is being expressed at attempts to have a pedestrian crossing installed in Kilcolgan being shot down.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon has told the Dáil of the necessity of a crossing for the village, which is divided by the N67.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He argued around one thousand people live there, and it’s simply not safe for them to be crossing over and back on the road.

But Deputy Cannon read out a response from Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the matter – that didn’t appear to support a crossing.

The post Anger as TII fails to support demand for pedestrian crossing in Kilcolgan appeared first on Galway Bay FM.