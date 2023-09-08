  • Services

Anger and frustration over continued neglect of R336 in Connemara

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/jta7zk/daithi_o77wnl.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over the continued neglect of the R336 in Connemara.

At a meeting held earlier today, local councillors were highly critical of the state of the road, which runs as a main artery through the region.

Issues raised include the narrowness of the road, as well as a continous white line that runs for a 19km stretch between Barna and the TG4 studios in Ballinahown.

There was also a warning that if proposed new national speed limit reductions are introduced, it will effectively turn the road into a car park.

David Nevin spoke to local councillor Daithi O Culain.

