Anger and frustration over continued neglect of R336 in Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over the continued neglect of the R336 in Connemara.
At a meeting held earlier today, local councillors were highly critical of the state of the road, which runs as a main artery through the region.
Issues raised include the narrowness of the road, as well as a continous white line that runs for a 19km stretch between Barna and the TG4 studios in Ballinahown.
There was also a warning that if proposed new national speed limit reductions are introduced, it will effectively turn the road into a car park.
David Nevin spoke to local councillor Daithi O Culain.
