An Taisce’s Ponds Project comes to Galway City

An Taisce’s Ponds Project comes to Galway City
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taisce and Galway City Council are running a new Ponds project to celebrate their role as resevoirs for biodiversity.

To kick-start the project, a workshop is being held in the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit on Saturday week (30th September)


The event will include a talk from An Taisce’s pond advisor Féidhlim Harty, as well as a walk around the new pond in nearby Merlin Woods.

The event will be free of charge and will run from 10am to 12:30pm

Biodiversity Officer at Galway City Council Paula Kearney says the imortance of standing water is invaluable for local wildlife.

