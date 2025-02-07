An Taisce warns Galway port extension could have devastating consequences

The proposed extension to Galway Harbour would increase the risk of widespread flooding during weather events such as Storm Éowyn, An Taisce has warned.

And the environmental watchdog has said that the development would result in “a permanent and irreversible destruction” of Galway Bay.

It was 11 years last month since Galway Harbour Company submitted plans to develop a deepwater port — allowing for the docking of larger vessels and paving the way for redevelopment of what has been dubbed the inner Docklands.

In its latest submission as part of the planning process, An Taisce has suggested that Storm Éowyn should serve as a warning not to allow the plans proceed.

Galway was “fortunate”, it stated, that the historic storm surge on January 24 coincided with lower neap tides and did not occur at a time of spring tides.

“Had [Storm Éowyn] occurred on the morning of Friday, 31 January, 7 days later, the predicted high tide would have been 5.4m. The storm surge would have added 2.75m to the height of the tide bringing it to 8.15m, which would have caused very extensive flooding in the city centre, the Claddagh, Salthill, around Lough Atalia, in Oranmore and Bearna,” states the An Taisce submission.

Given the predicted level of sea rise in the coming years, and increased storm intensity as a result of climate change, An Taisce argues that the buildings proposed would be at risk of flooding — and that the development itself could drive flood waters into the city.

“An Taisce respectfully suggests that An Bord Pleanála ask the applicant to review the impacts of storm surges of the height that occurred during Storm Éowyn and the potential for even greater storm surge heights as the impacts of Climate Change become more severe.

“The review should consider not only the impacts on the proposed development itself, but also how the development when completed might cause deflection of storm surge waters at increased storm surge height, thus increasing the risk of flooding to other areas in the vicinity of it.”

In addition, An Taisce says a much-needed flood relief scheme for the city will not be ready to go to planning until 2027 at the earliest and so, they believe “it would be premature to grant permission for this proposed development”.

Further information was requested by An Bord Pleanála in 2021 on the proposed ‘compensatory measures’ to address the negative impact the development would have on Galway Bay Special Area of Conservation.

Pictured: The expanded deepwater port as envisaged in the plans submitted over a decade ago.