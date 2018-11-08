An Taisce secures order against quarry near Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taisce has secured a court order restraining a quarry near Tuam from operating.

The Supreme Court has ruled that An Taisce is entitled to the order because it constitutes unauthorised development.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, a 6-month stay applies to the stone quarry operated by McTigue Quarries about 7 kilometres from Tuam.

Justice John MacMenamin said the order was made for reasons including ‘material’ breach of the planning code.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more….