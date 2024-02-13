An Taisce has objected to plans for a new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan.

The project involves the demolition of the existing substandard boathouse and its replacement with a multi-storey building, and various facility upgrades.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Sarah Slevin has been looking at the concerns raised:

The post An Taisce objects to plans for new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan appeared first on Galway Bay FM.