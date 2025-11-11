  • Services

An Spidéal author wins national award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Spidéal author Meadhbh Ní Eadhra is celebrating her win at the Literacy Association of Ireland Awards.

She has won the Young Adult – Aosach Óg – category at the Biennial Book Awards for her novel Bláth Fiáin.

Set in the Conamara Gaeltacht, it follows three close friends, Mikey, Hannah and Rónán, whose lives change dramatically on the night of their Junior Certificate results.

The Cló Iar-Chonnacht publication is described as exploring friendship, identity and resilience with honesty and emotional depth.

