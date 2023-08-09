An Post expects to announce company to redevelop city post office and arts space next month
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post is expecting to announce the company which will be in charge of redeveloping its office space in Galway next month.
The project will see a block spanning from Eglinton Street to William Street opened up for development, incorporating a new post office and civic arts centre.
The location has been used as a temporary creative space for the Galway International Arts Festival since 2019.
An Post has confirmed the tender for the development company is moving ahead and it hopes to announce the successful company in September.
