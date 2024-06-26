An Post confirms Oughterard will retain its post office
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Post has confirmed that Oughterard will retain its post office.
The village’s current postmistress is retiring in September – leading to local concerns over the future of the service.
An Post had sought a new operator, and applications closed last month.
Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish says he’s now received written confirmation that the replacement will be in the village.
