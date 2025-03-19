An Post confirms Oranmore Post Office will reopen tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Oranmore Post Office will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, bringing vital services back to the local community.

The facility has been closed for over a month due to what An Post said at the time was ‘due to circumstances beyond its control’.

Originially, it had been due to reopen earlier this month, but this was delayed due to the need for further work on contractual details.

However, it’s been confirmed to Galway Bay fm News that the Post Office will reopen tomorrow.

It will be operated under new management comprising Leonard Fay and his team in SuperValu at the Oran Town Centre.