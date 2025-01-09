An Cheathrú Rua one step away from All-Ireland glory

An Cheathrú Rua 1-9

Ballinagar 0-11

By Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Dr Hyde Park

NOT for the first time in this campaign, the footballers of An Cheathrú Rua made their supporters sweat but Maghnus Breathnach’s side came up trumps when required to secure a place in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football final.

Ballingar of Offaly looked to have upset the odds when two late points edged them in front with time running out on a bitterly cold day in Roscommon but An Cheathrú Rua managed to turn things around at the death to become just the fourth ever club from Galway to make the final of the third tier competition.

The clock was nearly in the 60th minute when Paudie Mac Cormaic won a ‘45 for An Cheathrú Rua, who had managed just two points in the second half up to that juncture. James Ó Flatharta had already proved he could judge the Arctic wind blowing across the pitch with a first half score, however, and the goalkeeper came up the field once again to slot over a superb ‘45 to get his side back level.

Play restarted quickly and it was the Conamara men who regained possession from the Ballinagar kickout. Moving the ball quickly between players, Maitiú Ó Domhnaill picked out Mac Cormaic in a bit of space on the right hand side and from a narrow angle, the substitute stroked over what proved to be the winner. Ballingar twiced dropped placed balls into the An Cheathrú Rua goalmouth in the final minute but the Gaeltacht side stood firm to secure their place in Croke Park later this month.

It was a cruel way for Ballinagar’s fairytale to end, the unfancied small Offaly club must be content with county and provincial titles, but the An Cheathrú Rua story wasn’t without its heroes, none more so than Paudie Mac Cormaic. Despite being a former Galway minor, Mac Cormaic was an unlikely match-winner given the fact that the All-Ireland semi-final was his first championship appearance all season.

Plagued with a back injury all year, Mac Cormaic finally made his bow in the 41st minute, replacing his brother Éanna, and made an instant impact. Paudie was barely on the field 30 seconds when he palmed Fergal Ó Sé’s pass across goal onto the upright and Maitiú Ó Domhnaill was on hand to sweep the ball home for a crucial goal.

Pictured: Maitiú Ó Domhnaill of An Cheathrú Rua is challenged by Ballingar’s Diarmuid Finneran during the All-Ireland Club Junior Football semi-final at Hyde Park on Sunday. Photos: David Cunniffe.