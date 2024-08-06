An Bord Pleanála upholds refusal of housing estate in Athenry

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the refusal of a housing estate in Athenry.

County planners last year refused permission for the 49 home project at a site at Farranablake East, over 1km south of Athenry town.





Of the main reasons given was the site is located in an area not zoned for development.

An Bord Pleanála has now also refused permission to Laurem Construction Ltd.

The reason given is failure to demonstrate the development would have access to an effective wastewater system.

