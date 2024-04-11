An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of housing development in Kinvara
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a housing development in Kinvara previously rejected by Galway County Council.
The plans led by Verine Enterprises Ltd would’ve seen 10 homes built on a site at Gort Road, near a recently completed housing estate.
County planners rejected the plans last year, due to zoning and wastewater concerns, as well as potential traffic hazards.
An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala – and an inspector initially recommended approval with revised planning conditions.
But they were overruled by the board who rejected the plans, due to uncertainty over proposals to service and access the site.
