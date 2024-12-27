  • Services

An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of 186-bed hotel at Briarhill

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of 186-bed hotel at Briarhill
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of a 186-bed hotel at Briarhill.

The developer secured an order in the High Court earlier this year quashing an initial refusal by the higher planning body.

Efforts by Parosi Development Ltd to build the eight storey at Briarhill Business Park are a long-running affair.

Plans were first lodged in 2020 and approved by city planners in 2022 – but an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a local business and a local resident.

A core argument was the design and scale of the development would be out of charater with the area, and would impact on nearby businesses, services, and homes.

Initially, a planning inspector at An Bord Pleanala recommended approval of the project – but was overruled by a split decision from the board.

The developer went to the High Court and secured an order quashing that decision.

But, in its latest decision, An Bord Pleanala has once again rejected the project on more or less than same grounds as before

They held it’s simply too big in scale and height compared to the surrounding area – and doesn’t demonstrate the exceptional design quality that would be needed to overlook that.

