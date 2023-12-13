An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for a major development in Athenry that would have included housing and a new Lidl store.

The plans were rejected by county planners almost two years ago, prompting an appeal to the higher planning authority.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Caoimhe Killeen reports:

The post An Bord Pleanala turns down major development in Athenry including housing and Lidl appeared first on Galway Bay FM.