An Bord Pleanala to reconsider 186 bed hotel at Ballybrit after High Court quashes refusal
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider plans for a 186-bed hotel at Ballybrit – after the High Court quashed an order refusing permission.
The board had taken two years to reach a decision that was finally issued in January.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Efforts by Parosi Development Ltd to build the eight storey hotel at Briarhill Business Park are a long-running affair.
Plans were first lodged in 2020 and approved in 2022 – but an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a local business and a local resident.
A core argument was the design and scale of the development being allegedly out of character with the area, and how that would impact on nearby businesses, services, and homes.
Initially, a planning inspector at An Bord Pleanala recommended approval of the project – but was over-ruled by a split decision from the board.
The developer went to the High Court – and has now secured an order quashing the decision from the higher planning body.
The plans will have to be reassessed again – and how long that will take, is anyone’s guess.
The post An Bord Pleanala to reconsider 186 bed hotel at Ballybrit after High Court quashes refusal appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City councillor slams IPAS as ‘disgrace’ after families in city and Salthill centres told to move out
City councillor Níall McNelis has slammed IPAS after eleven families in its city centres have bee...
Galway artist shortlisted for AIB Young Portrait Prize at National Gallery of Ireland
A young Galway artist has been shortlisted for the AIB Young Portrait Prize at the National Galle...
Gaillimh le Gaeilge pays tribute as former director Seán Stewart passes away
Gaillimh le Gaeilge is paying tribute its former director Seán Stewart of Stewart Construction fo...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major solar farm in South Galway
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a 125 hectare solar farm in S...
University of Galway Professor named among world’s top Thought Leaders at business awards
University of Galway Professor Martin Glavin has been named one of the world’s top Thought ...
University of Galway to host astronomy talk later today
The University of Galway will play host to a free astronomy talk later today The event is part of...
Official launch of Inis Mór’s new ambulance to take place next week
A new ambulance is to be launched on the Aran Island of Inis Mór next week. The event will also m...
Galway author features in list of ‘dynamic and exciting’ fiction writers
A Galway author has been named in the ‘New Voices 20 Best New Irish Writers’ list. Colin Walsh, a...
Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at Cloghans Hill in Tuam
The road at Cloghans Hill in Tuam has reopened following a road traffic incident this morning. Ar...