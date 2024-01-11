An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for housing development in Oughterard

An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for a housing development in Oughterard.

The plans, led by Charles Cormican, would have seen 17 homes built on a site at at Glann Road.





County planners refused permission in June 2022, which prompted an appeal to the higher planning authority.

An Bord Pleanala has also now rejected the plans on a number of grounds.

They include the zoning of the land, flood risks, and the potential for the development to impact on traffic, as well as nearby Lough Corrib.

